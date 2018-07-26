Saudi Arabia suspends oil exports through Bab El-Mandeb after Houthi attack

26 July 2018 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that the world’s top exporter was “temporarily halting” all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb strait immediately, after an earlier attack on two crude vessels by the Houthi movement, Reuters reported.

“Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait immediately until the situation becomes clearer and the maritime transit through Bab El-Mandeb is safe,” Falih said in a statement sent by his ministry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Qatar to build sugar refinery to avoid boycott disruptions
Arab World 25 July 16:16
Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
Oil&Gas 24 July 12:00
Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud visited Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arab World 22 July 20:15
Oil prices rise, but still set for weekly drop on oversupply, trade worries
Oil&Gas 20 July 11:37
Turkish Airlines adding tenth daily flight from Tel Aviv
Turkey 13 July 11:47
OPEC sees lower 2019 demand for its oil, points to return of surplus
Arab World 11 July 19:24
Latest
Pakistan election: Dozens killed on voting day
Other News 02:19
EU offers trade concessions in talks with Trump
US 00:42
Islamic State terror group kills 215 in southwest Syria attacks
Arab World 25 July 23:24
Donald Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe
US 25 July 22:02
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 25 July 21:19
Iran sets up export management firms in industrial towns
Business 25 July 21:00
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association talks beekeeping project in Jojug Marjanli
Economy news 25 July 20:50
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support via tender
Tenders 25 July 20:44
ACRA: Inflation rate to sharply drop in Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 July 20:41