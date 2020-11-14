Iraq reports 2,419 new COVID-19 cases, 516,915 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Saturday 2,419 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of nationwide infections to 516,915, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It also reported 43 new deaths and 2,370 recovered cases, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,623 and the total recoveries to 444,226 in the country.

A total of 3,111,672 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 16,593 done during the day, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi held a meeting to discuss means to increase testing capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Al-Tamimi asserted the need to build new oxygen factories in all the provinces of the country to treat COVID-19 cases, in addition to activating health awareness campaigns among the citizens, according to the statement.

He also pointed out the need to activate inspection teams to implement the ministry's health instructions in private sector institutions such as pharmacies, stores, clinics, private hospitals, restaurants, and laboratories, the statement added.