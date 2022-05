Dubai's transport authority approves plan for 37km of new taxi and bus lanes

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has approved a plan to build 37 kilometers of dedicated taxi and bus lanes in the city in five years, according to the official WAM news agency, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The new lanes will be built on the following roads: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Amman Street, Al Satwa Road, Al Nahda Street, Omar bin Al-Khattab Street, and Naif Street.

These developments will bring the total length of the city’s taxi and bus lanes to 48.6 kilometers.

The program “is a successful global practice that encourages people to ride public transport rather than private vehicles,” Mattar al-Tayer, Director-General of the RTA, said in a statement.

“As seen in several metropolitan cities in America and Europe dedicated bus and taxi lanes reduce journey time, increase the compliance with the on-time bus departures, encourage public to use mass transport means, improve the taxi arrival time, and reduce the direct and indirect operational costs as well as pollutions."

“The project contributes to realizing RTA’s strategic goal (Integrated Dubai), improving the living standards in the city, and enhancing the happiness of public transport riders.”