WHO close to resuming Sputnik V recognition procedure

The World Health Organization (WHO) is close to resuming the procedure of considering the bid to list Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products Mariangela Simao told reporters in Geneva, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In her words, "the process was put on hold due to the lack of some legal procedures."

"As soon as the legal procedures are finished, we are able to restart the process," Simao continued.

In her words, the WHO is still waiting to obtain "complete information on the dossier which has to be provided" by the applicant - the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Besides, there are also issues regarding the finalization of inspections at Russian production facilities, the WHO assistant director-general said.

"But I’m happy to say that the process is about to be restarted," she added.

In her words, the WHO began considering the Russian request on Sputnik V earlier this year, but it was put on hold. Subsequently, discussions with the Russian government were held.