Czech opposition grabs election win from PM Babis
Czech centre-right opposition group Together beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party in a surprise parliamentary election result on Saturday and pledged to form a new government with allies who will have a combined majority of seats, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Together and another opposition group, the liberal Pirates/Mayors, were on track to win a combined 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament, a calculation by Czech Television showed.
This gives the two parties a chance to replace Babis and his two allied parties, which both dropped out of parliament in the two-day election that ended at mid-day on Saturday.
