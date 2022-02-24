Ukraine's Armed Forces report shooting down second Russian helicopter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about shooting down of Russian aircrafts, helicopters and the liquidation of military personnel, the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press service said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

According to the press service, at least six aircrafts, dozens of the opposing side’s armored vehicles, as well as a second Russian helicopter were destroyed.

"The opposing side is suffering losses. According to the latest data, six aircrafts of the Russian Aerospace Forces and two helicopters were shot down in the JFO area. An attack on Shchastia [city in Ukrainian Luhansk region] was repelled, during which two tanks were knocked out and nearly 50 personnel were liquidated," added the press service.