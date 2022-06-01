EU working to exempt Gulf citizens from visa requirement

The EU is working to exempt citizens of all Gulf Cooperation Council countries from the visa requirement, Patrick Simonnet, the EU’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Asharq al-Awsat daily in remarks, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Simonnet added that this commitment was clearly noted in the Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf.

He also said that a new visa system that will allow Saudi citizens to obtain multiple entry visas to the EU will be announced soon.

Simonnet noted that a visa exemption will strengthen the level of exchange between the EU and Saudi Arabia in various sectors including education, business and tourism.

He also highlighted the significance of ties between the EU and the Kingdom, saying that the EU is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner.

“[Saudi Arabia is] more than just an energy provider, but a strategic partner in trade and investment, and a vital country in the region,” he added.

Earlier in May, the UK’s Ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton, announced that the electronic visa service (eVisa) for Saudi citizens will be effective as of June 1.