Israel to set up Boeing conversion facility at Ethiopia's largest airport

The Israeli state-run company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Thursday said in a statement that it will establish a Boeing passenger-to-cargo conversion facility in Ethiopia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

IAI has signed an agreement with Ethiopia's national flag carrier Ethiopian Airlines to establish the conversion site for Boeing 767-300 passenger aircraft.

The new passenger-to-freighter conversion center will operate from the airline's maintenance center in Addis Ababa Airport, the largest airport in Ethiopia.

It will provide solutions for the rising demand for cargo aircraft of these models, the statement said.

The conversion site will provide solutions in the field of converting passenger aircraft to cargo configuration, aircraft maintenance and overhaul, staff training and guidance, as well as assistance in acquiring certification and licenses.

It will join existing conversion sites of IAI at its campus in Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport and in Mexico.

"We are very happy to collaborate with IAI to enable us to expand our cargo and logistics services, which is already the largest and leading cargo network in Africa," said Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Tewolde GebreMariam.