Israel's president says to make "historic visit" to UAE

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will make a "historic trip" to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, his office announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"For the first time in history, the President of the State of Israel will conduct a presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates," the Israeli president's office said in a statement.

During the two-day visit on Jan. 30-31, Herzog is scheduled to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the de facto ruler of the UAE, and other senior UAE officials as well as representatives of the local Jewish community, it said.

Herzog, who will travel with his wife, Michal Herzog, will also inaugurate Israel's national day at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the office said.

"This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future," Herzog said in the statement.

"I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region," he said.