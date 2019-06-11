Three missing after blast on oil tanker in Russia's Makhachkala

11 June 2019 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were missing and two injured on Tuesday after a blast on an oil tanker caused a fire while it was pumping oil in the southern Russian port of Makhachkala, Russia’s Transport Ministry said, reports Trend referring to Reuters

The port is functioning as normal despite the incident, the RIA news agency cited the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation as saying.

The fire occurred on the VF-Tanker 16 vessel, which is owned by the Volga shipping agency, part of the UCL Holding transport group’s shipping division.

Russian news agencies said the three missing people had been killed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 10 June 17:50
Russian ambassador: Russia, Azerbaijan eliminating barriers in bilateral trade
Economy 10 June 16:31
Uzbekistan signs agreements on co-op with foreign partners
Economy 10 June 15:08
Ambassador: Russia, Azerbaijan creating JV for production of medicines
Economy 10 June 14:40
Russian Ambassador: Russia supports continuation of Karabakh talks
Politics 10 June 14:23
Russian ambassador: Azerbaijan-Russia trade exceeds $500 million
Business 10 June 14:06
Latest
Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown
Other News 13:28
Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey
Turkey 13:25
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Azerbaijan Airlines to operate flights from Baku to Delhi
Tourism 13:03
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12:58
Construction of Children's Rehabilitation Center to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala
Society 12:58
Azerbaijan to take part in International Energy Charter Forum in Albania
Oil&Gas 12:48
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for PSV via tender
Tenders 12:26