Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads

28 January 2020 08:48 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers, but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan.

Motegi said the government is making arrangements for additional flights that will leave for Wuhan as early as Wednesday.

