5.2-magnitude quake hits 65 km north of Gizo, Solomon Islands

Other News 1 August 2020 00:49 (UTC+04:00)
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 65 km north of Gizo, Solomon Islands at 17:06:00 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 403.75 km, was initially determined to be at 7.513 degrees south latitude and 156.8067 degrees east longitude.

