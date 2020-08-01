5.2-magnitude quake hits 65 km north of Gizo, Solomon Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 65 km north of Gizo, Solomon Islands at 17:06:00 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 403.75 km, was initially determined to be at 7.513 degrees south latitude and 156.8067 degrees east longitude.
