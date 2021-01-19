Startup India International Summit: Narendra Modi listens journey of Nepali businessman

Indian PM Narendra Modi attended the Startup India International Summit when he heard the journey of a Nepali company on Saturday.

At the grand plenary of the summit Nepal’s Biswas Dhakal, founder of F1Soft International, described his startup journey to the Indian Prime Minister alongside other entrepreneurs from India & the BIMSTEC region, reported Khabarhub.

Modi praised the contribution of India startups towards Aatamnirbharta during corona crisis.

He was addressing ‘Prarambh: Startup India International Summit’ on Saturday via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister pointed out that 45 per cent startups are in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, working as the brand ambassadors of the local products.

Every state is supporting and incubating startups as per local possibilities and 80 percent of districts of the country are now part of the Startup India mission.

The Prime Minister pointed out new possibilities in food and agriculture area as people are becoming more aware about their diet. India has paid special attention to the growth of these sectors as an Agri Infra Fund has been created with a capital base of one Lakh crore.

With these new avenues, startup are collaborating with farmers and playing a significant role in taking products from farm to table with better ease and quality.

The Prime Minister underlined their contribution in the Aatmnirbharta during the Corona crisis.

Startups played a major role in ensuring availability of sanitizers, PPE kits and related supply chains.

They played a sterling role in meeting local needs like grocery, medicine delivery at doorstep, transportation of frontline workers and online study material.

The Prime Minister appreciated the startup spirit of finding opportunity in adversity and the way they infused confidence during calamity.