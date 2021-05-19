India authorizes export of 60,000 PCR test kits to ADK Hospital

India has authorized the export of PCR test kits to a hospital in Maldives as the island battles an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

Indian High Commission in Male’ announced in a tweet on Monday that India has authorized the export of 60,000 RT-PCR test kits to ADK Hospital.

Indian High Commission said the decision was made to assist Maldives boost its testing capacity.

ADK's chairman Ahmed Nashid has thanked Indian High Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir for his assistance in securing authorization.