Zenit and Atalanta win in Champions League
Zenit St Petersburg have thrashed Malmo 4-0 and Atalanta defeated Young Boys 1-0 in the Champions League, Trend reports citing Perth Now.
Claudinho, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksei Sutormin and Wendel all struck for Zenit against outclassed Malmo, who also had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off on Wednesday.
Atalanta had a tougher time but still triumphed thanks to Matteo Pessina's goal midway through the second half. They lead Group F on four points with their Swiss opponents on three.
