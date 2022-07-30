Revision of pension for ex-servicemen under process, says Indian Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the revision of pension for ex-servicemen under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy is under process, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, in a written reply, cited a Supreme Court order dated March 16 to say the re-fixation exercise of the OROP would be carried out from July 1, 2019.

The original OROP when implemented had mandated a review of the pension every five years. Implementing the OROP was a pre-poll promise made by the BJP in 2013. The government notified the current OROP scheme in November 2015, and it was made applicable from July 1, 2014. However, the expected revision did not take place in 2019.