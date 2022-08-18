...
Forest fires in E Algeria kill 26

Other News Materials 18 August 2022 05:25 (UTC +04:00)
Forest fires in E Algeria kill 26

At least 26 people were killed in forest fires in eastern Algeria, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Beldjoud said the recent forest fires killed 24 in the easternmost province of El Tarf and another two in the northeastern province of Setif.

Earlier in the day, firefighting department announced 39 fires were reported in 14 provinces in the eastern part of the country known for its lush forests.

With the help of air units, firefighters are still battling the fires, local media reported.

