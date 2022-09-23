At least 3 killed in refinery explosion in Argentina

At least three people were killed Thursday in an explosion that caused a fire at the New American Oil refinery in the Argentine city of Plaza Huincul in the southern province of Neuquen, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The explosion, the shock wave was very strong," the city's mayor Gustavo Suarez explained to local radio, adding that "so far there are three people dead."

According to the official, the incident took place when "one of the main crude oil tanks exploded" at the refinery.

He added that "six trucks caught fire" and that firefighters worked to "cool down" the area during the day in order to avoid heating nearby tanks "since they are also loaded."