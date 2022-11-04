Leaders from over 120 countries will attend World Climate Summit in Egypt

Presidents and heads of government of more than 120 countries have confirmed their participation in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27), which will be held in Egyptian Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian government's special representative for COP27 Wael Aboulmagd said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He said that the alleged participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not confirmed. However, according to him, many leaders of African countries will come to the summit this year. Egypt also expects to welcome many civil organizations.

The Russian delegation to COP-27 will be headed by Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriev.