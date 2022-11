Two people died in the crash of a private Robinson helicopter in the Tver region in central European Russia, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The helicopter crashed near the village of Vyazovets. There were a pilot and a passenger aboard. Both died," the spokesman said, adding that the crash caused no damage on the ground.

A technical malfunction and a piloting error are considered as a cause of the accident.