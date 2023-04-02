Extra revenues to Russia’s budget total $32.2 bln in late March

The Russian budget at the end of March received additional revenues in the amount of 2.5 trillion rubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Only the day before, the treasury received additional 2.5 trillion rubles. Yes, we see that there is a slight decrease in oil and gas revenues, because the prices parameters for energy resources are somewhat different from what is included in the budget. But I am sure that we will fulfill all obligations," Siluanov said.

In March, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported that the Russian budget deficit was 3.3 trillion rubles ($42.5 bln). According to the Electronic Budget system, as of March 28, federal budget revenues amounted to 3.49 trillion rubles ($45.017 bln), expenditures - 7.50 trillion rubles ($96.7 bln). Thus, the budget deficit at the end of March was more than 4 trillion rubles ($51.5 bln).