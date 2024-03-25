First defendant in case of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall admitted his guilt in court (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The defendant in the case of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, Dalerjon Mirzoev, fully admitted his guilt, the press service of the Basmanny Court of Moscow says, Trend reports.

Earlier on Sunday, the Basmanny Court, at the request of the investigation, extended Mirzoev’s arrest until May 22.

Mirzoev has been charged with committing a terrorist attack, which resulted in the death of a person, as part of an organized group.

It is reported that according to the plot of the accusation, Mirzoev, acting as part of an armed organized group, participated in shooting at citizens of the Russian Federation who were in the Crocus City Hall buildings, after which the accused set the building on fire.