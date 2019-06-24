Law, justice to reign in Istanbul – municipal election winner

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Law and justice will reign in Istanbul, said Ekrem Imamoglu, the newly elected head of the Istanbul municipality, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that any polarization between people will be eliminated in Istanbul, as the Republican People’s Party (CHP) intends to unite them all.

“I promise to residents of Istanbul that no one will deceive them and everything will be done in their favor,” said Imamoglu.

On June 23, repeated municipal elections were held in Istanbul, at which the candidate of the main opposition party Ekrem Imamoglu won, receiving 54.03 percent of the vote.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Imamoglu on his victory in the repeated municipal elections in Istanbul.

“I wish the results of the elections to the Istanbul municipality benefit our people,” Erdogan tweeted. “The will of the people was again shown today. Congratulations to Ekrem Imamoglu, who won the elections according to unofficial results.”

