Over 1.3 million flights carried out in Turkey in 10 months

12 November 2019 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Over 5,000 Iranian trucks transport cargo to Turkey in September (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:27
Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to cooperate in healthcare
Turkey 17:23
Cargo transportation by Tajik trucks in Turkey up in September (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:13
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks soars in Turkey in September 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:12
Railway construction in Turkey’s Gaziantep province nearing completion
Turkey 16:53
Subway construction from Istanbul’s new airport to be completed in 2020
Turkey 16:52
Latest
Forecast: Brent price not to change this week
Finance 17:37
Georgia to offer 100 buildings for privatization
Business 17:32
Over 5,000 Iranian trucks transport cargo to Turkey in September (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:27
Turkmenistan, Georgia preparing package of documents
Business 17:25
Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to cooperate in healthcare
Turkey 17:23
Baku to host discussion on expansion of economic co-op between Azerbaijan, UAE
Business 17:18
Cargo transportation by Tajik trucks in Turkey up in September (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:13
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks soars in Turkey in September 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:12
Teva spin-off 89bio soars after $85m Nasdaq IPO
Israel 17:09