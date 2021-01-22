Turkey registers more than 6,200 new coronavirus cases
Turkey has reported over 6,200 new coronavirus cases, data from the Health Ministry showed late Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
A total of 6,289 cases, including 743 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.
Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.41 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 24,640, with 153 fatalities over the past day.
As many as 6,113 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.29 million.
More than 28 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 165,109 done since Wednesday.
The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 2,074.
