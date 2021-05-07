Turkey reports over 22 388 COVID-19 cases

Turkey 7 May 2021 02:04 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reports over 22 388 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 22 388 new coronavirus cases and 304 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 2 401 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,97 million.

As many as 37 298 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 626 799, while the death toll climbed to 42 187.

An additional 253 382 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 48,7 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 378.

