Turkey reports 11,534 new COVID-19 cases, 5,083,996 in total

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 11,534 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,217 symptomatic patients, as the total number in the country reached 5,083,996, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 238 to 44,059, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,856,763 after 55,472 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at four percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,765 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 201,295 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 50,259,943.