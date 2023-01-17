Türkiye, UK discuss defense ties, regional developments

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his British counterpart Ben Wallace discussed bilateral, regional defense and security developments and cooperation on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The defense minister met with the U.K.'s secretary of defense in London for discussions on security.

He was welcomed with an official military ceremony at the U.K. Defense Ministry building by Ben Wallace.

The top defense officials met "to discuss strengthening our defense ties and issues of regional security," the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Türkiye and the U.K. "enjoy a close relationship as NATO allies with a history of shared responsibilities," it further said.