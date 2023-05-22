Turkish presidential candidate claims to support Erdogan in second round of election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The presidential candidate of Türkiye from the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, said during his speech in Ankara that he would support Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of elections in the country, Trend reports.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent.

Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.