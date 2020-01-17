Trump impeachment trial opens; White House faulted on Ukraine aid freeze

17 January 2020 00:51 (UTC+04:00)

As the Senate formally opened the impeachment trial on whether to remove Donald Trump from office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog on Thursday dealt the Republican president a blow by concluding that the White House violated the law by withholding security aid approved for Ukraine by U.S. lawmakers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Democrat Adam Schiff, who heads a team of seven House of Representatives members who will serve as prosecutors, appeared on the Senate floor to read the two charges passed by the House on Dec. 18 accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

The trial’s opening formalities were to continue later in the day, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts set to be sworn in to preside over the proceedings and then swear in all 100 senators to serve as jurors. Opening statements in the trial, only the third in U.S. history, are expected on Tuesday.

The abuse of power cited by the House included Trump’s withholding of $391 million in security aid for Ukraine, a move Democrats have said was aimed at pressuring Kiev into investigating political rival Joe Biden, the president’s possible opponent in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded, referring to the fact that Congress had already voted to appropriate the funds.

An arm of Congress, the GAO is viewed as a top auditing agency for the federal government that advises lawmakers and various government entities on how taxpayer dollars are spent.

While the agency’s assessment was a setback to Trump, it was unclear how or even if it would figure in his trial in the Republican-led Senate given that key issues such as whether witnesses will appear or new evidence will be considered remain up in the air.

Democrats said the GAO report showed the importance of the Senate hearing from witnesses and considering new documents in the trial.

“This reinforces - again - the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has said senators should consider only the evidence amassed by the House.

The House voted on Wednesday 228-193, largely along party lines, to give the Senate the task of putting Trump on trial. The Senate is expected to acquit him, keeping Trump in office, as none of its 53 Republicans has voiced support for removing him, a step that requires a two-thirds majority.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has called the impeachment process a sham.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump urges Boeing to move fast on resolving 737 MAX issues
US 16 January 03:55
US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate
US 16 January 01:15
Trump plans to visit Beijing in 'not too distant future'
US 15 January 23:49
Trump accuses Apple of refusing to 'unlock phones used by killers'
US 15 January 06:50
Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US
US 13 January 07:11
'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg
US 13 January 05:03
Latest
In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere
US 16 January 23:58
Banker fined $58 million for smuggling Picasso painting out of Spain
Europe 16 January 23:13
President Ilham Aliyev: This year, additional measures will also be taken to maintain stability of macroeconomic situation
Politics 16 January 22:05
President Ilham Aliyev: Banking sector should support real sector of economy
Politics 16 January 22:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is in top division, while Armenia is in third league, and this difference will gradually increase
Politics 16 January 22:00
President Ilham Aliyev: More houses should be built this year for martyr families and those disabled in Karabakh war
Politics 16 January 21:59
Libya's Haftar committed to ceasefire, Germany says
Other News 16 January 21:29
Iran to set up security units in ports
Transport 16 January 20:42
Iran to launch open market operations
Business 16 January 20:41