3 police officers shot in U.S. Houston, suspect at large
Three police officers were shot following a possible police chase on Thursday in downtown Houston, the largest city of south central U.S. state Texas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time," the Houston Police Department tweeted, asking the public to avoid the area.
The officers were rushed to a nearby hospital.
