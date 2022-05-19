U.S. reopens embassy in Ukraine

The United States reopened its embassy in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Today we are officially resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv," Blinken said in a statement posted on the State Department's website.

The secretary said the United States will "continue to support the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country".

The United States, Blinken said, has taken "additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues who are returning to Kyiv and (we) have enhanced our security measures and protocols."