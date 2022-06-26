1 killed, 4 injured after car slams into pedestrians in NYC

A 67-year-old woman was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was left clinging to life after a car trying to evade cops slammed into them in Brooklyn on Saturday night, cops and sources said, Trend reports citing New York Post.

Three other people were also hospitalized in connection with the reckless rampage, which spanned five blocks and ended at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7:10 p.m., according to police.

The young victim was at Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition while three others were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The frenzy started when cops spotted a suspected stolen car with mismatched plates whose passengers appeared to be smoking marijuana, Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a news conference at the scene.

A patrol car with three cops inside then pulled the car over at Ralph Avenue and Chauncey Street, she said.

“As our police officers exited their vehicle and walked up to that vehicle on foot, that vehicle fled at an extremely high rate of speed,” Harrison said.

The car rammed into a cyclist and two pedestrians at the corner of Ralph and Macon Street before hitting another pedestrian and a vehicle further up the block, according to police.

One suspect was in custody and cops were looking for two passengers that fled on foot after the car crashed on Halsey Street, officials said.