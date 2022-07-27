Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after treatment: doctor

U.S. President Joe Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 after five days of treatment, his doctor said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden, 79, will discontinue his isolation measures, according to the latest memo from White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

"His symptoms have been steadily improving, and almost completely resolved," O'Connor wrote.

Biden will wear a mask for "10 full days any time he is around others," the doctor continued, adding that the U.S. president "will increase his testing cadence."

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden had been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19.

The White House updated Biden will deliver remarks from the Rose Garden later in the morning.