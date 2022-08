Multiple people have been reportedly killed after two planes collided while attempting to land in Watsonville, U.S. State of California, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The crash happened around 2:56 p.m. (2156 GMT) at the Watsonville Municipal Airport and multiple agencies rushed to the scene at around 3:37 p.m. (2237 GMT), according to the city's official Twitter account.

An investigation into the incident is underway.