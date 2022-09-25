Biden approves Florida's State of Emergency declaration

On Saturday, President Joe Biden authorized federal assistance as Florida prepares for impacts resulting from Tropical Storm Ian, forecast to strengthen to a hurricane in the coming days, Trend reports citing Wesh.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all of Florida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the Department of Homeland Security will assist in providing resources to help areas that could be impacted.

Federal funding is among emergency protective measures under the Public Assistance program that will be provided.

WESH was told Biden has postponed his trip to Florida as storm preparations are underway.

He was previously planning to travel to Orlando on Sept. 27 for a Democratic National Committee rally, according to the White House. The Democratic National Committee rally was also canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian.