New York City parking garage collapses, some believed trapped

A parking garage collapse in New York City’s lower Manhattan caused several injuries on Tuesday, local emergency officials and media reported, adding that some victims may have been trapped in the fallen structure, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The second floor of the garage collapsed onto the first, CBS News reported, citing New York City emergency officials.

Video footage from the scene cited by CBS News showed a rescue operation getting underway.

But firefighters responding to the collapse were pulled back from the immediate scene “out of concerns about the structural stability of the building,” the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

In the meantime, emergency personnel were doing their best to account for anyone who may have been trapped, the department said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and was heading to the scene to survey the damage, his spokesperson said on Twitter.