At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

A four-story parking structure collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were in the building, authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Emergency personnel deploying robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure because of unstable conditions were checking the site for any further casualties, but authorities said they believed everyone who was in the building had been accounted for.

No foul play was suspected.

"We have no reason to believe that it was anything other than a structural collapse," City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.

Video footage from the scene cited by CBS and ABC affiliates showed a rescue operation getting underway and multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumpled slabs of concrete.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, four more were taken to area hospitals for injuries and a sixth individual who was hurt declined medical treatment, said John Esposito, chief of fire operations for the New York City Fire Department.