Biden considering trip to Finland in July

US President Joe Biden is mulling visiting Finland in July, NBC reported on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

A potential visit to coincide with NATO’s July summit in Lithuania has been discussed for several months, but no final decision has yet been made, US officials told the TV channel. Any visit to the Nordic country, which became the bloc’s 31st member in early April, would be for a summit of multiple nations, not for a bilateral meeting, an official said.

The National Security Council at the White House declined to comment to NBC.

NATO is scheduled to convene a summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12.