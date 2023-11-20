Biden's approval rating falls to record lows of his presidency

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 20 November 2023 01:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. US President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to his lowest ever level of 40% as a large majority of the population disapproves of his handling of foreign policy, particularly his approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to the latest national NBC News poll, Trend reports.

According to estimates, 57% of respondents disapprove of Biden's job performance as an American leader, which is a record high since the beginning of his presidency.

Only 34% of respondents support the measures taken by the head of state in connection with the worsening situation in the Middle East.

