Norm Cement organizes first International Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2 July 2019 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

International Conference titled "Modern Concrete Technologies and Construction Directions in Azerbaijan" was held at Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, jointly organized by Norm Cement, International CPI Worldwide Journal and ICCX (International Concrete Conference and Exhibition) Academy. Nearly 150 domestic and foreign guests, the head of the construction companies, cement and concrete experts, as well as media representatives attended the event.

The conference was opened with a welcome speech by Henning Sasse, Chief Executive Officer of Norm Company. Representatives of the company said that the main purpose of the event is to bring new solutions to the construction, to stimulate the application of the latest technology in concrete production in our country, and to serve the development of the construction sector, which has gained momentum in recent years.

The event consisted of simultaneous official part and an exhibition featuring foreign guests' stands. In the official part, representatives from German companies Progress Group, Rekers, Kraft Curing Systems, Polish Arcen, UAE’s Ha-Be Betonchemie, Danish Hawkeye Pedershaab and Spanish fib made speeches on the topics of advanced technologies in concrete production, modern solution methods, stimulating the construction of modern panel houses and contemporary construction trends.

During the event, Norm Cement's Chief Commercial Officer, Fuad Musayev, answered questions of media representatives from local TV channels and news agencies and spoke about the purpose of the event, the benefits of applying the most advanced equipment in concrete production in Europe to the whole construction market by local construction companies.

Company officials participating in the International Concrete Conference got an opportunity to communicate with each other and foreign experts during tea and lunch breaks, to exchange views and to conduct discussions in the context of establishing new business relations.

Participants of the event got the latest innovations in modern concrete and construction trends, as well as one-year subscription to the CPI Journal, International Concrete Producers Trade Journal.

Thus, Norm Cement, which has a substantial share in the development of the country's non-oil sector during its operation, has implemented the next grand project.

Norm Cement, the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus has production capacity of 5,000 tons of clinker per day and 2 million tons of cement per year. At present, 5 types of cement products - CEM II/A-P 32,5R, CEM II/B-L 32.5R and CEM II/A-P 42,5 R, CEM II/ A-P 42,5N (SDPS 500 Ə-20) and CEM I 52.5N are manufactured at the plant. These types of cement are available for sale under names of KLASS A400, KLASS B, KLASS C500, KLASS S and KLASS 1, respectively.

The German VDZ Scientific-Research Institute presented conformity certificates for the products according to DIN EN 197-1:2011 standard.

