Azerbaijan’s melioration company discloses number of reservoirs to be built by 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijan plans to build 10 and repair more than 20 water reservoirs by 2022, Deputy Chairman of Melioration and Water Economy OJSC Rafig Aslanov said at the Azerbaijani-German forum on the topic "Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
According to Aslanov, Azerbaijan has about 43 agricultural parks with a total area of 200,000 hectares, more than 60,000 hectares of which are newly irrigated areas.
