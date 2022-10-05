EU supports business in Azerbaijan - Ambassador Peter Michalko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The EU supports business in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said during a press conference, dedicated to European Youth Days, Trend reports.

"The EU implemented 43 projects in the amount of 65 million euros in 2020 alone. In addition, the EU supported 17,000 Azerbaijani business entities in 2020," he stated.

According to Michalko, the EU pays special attention to the youth in this direction.

"The EU continues to support young entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan," he added.