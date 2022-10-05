Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
EU supports business in Azerbaijan - Ambassador Peter Michalko

Economy Materials 5 October 2022 11:36 (UTC +04:00)
EU supports business in Azerbaijan - Ambassador Peter Michalko

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The EU supports business in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said during a press conference, dedicated to European Youth Days, Trend reports.

"The EU implemented 43 projects in the amount of 65 million euros in 2020 alone. In addition, the EU supported 17,000 Azerbaijani business entities in 2020," he stated.

According to Michalko, the EU pays special attention to the youth in this direction.

"The EU continues to support young entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan," he added.

