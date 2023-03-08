Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Value of trade between Azerbaijan and Latvia increases significantly - AZPROMO

Economy Materials 8 March 2023 17:59 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The value of trade between Azerbaijan and Latvia increased by more than 70 percent and amounted to $46 million in 2022, Chairman of Azerbaijan's AZPROMO (Export and Investment Promotion Agency) Yusif Abdullayev said during a round table attended by the countries’ business representatives in Baku, Trend reports.

"Exports to Latvia almost tripled and amounted to $28 million. Almost 98 percent of our exports to Latvia came from the non-oil sector, which means that Latvia is the most important country in northeastern Europe in terms of imports of non-oil products," he noted.

