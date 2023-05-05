CBA’s investment coins to be available to all citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Investment coins of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan will be available to all citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign countries, CEO of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Akshin Valiyev said on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to him, the coins will be made of fine gold (999.9).

"It will be possible to purchase them at the cash desks of the CBA, as well as the banks of the country. The value of the coins will be calculated in accordance with the value of gold, which is updated daily on the CBA's website," he said.

Will be updated