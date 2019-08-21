OSCE monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends without incident

21 August 2019 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

The ceasefire monitoring on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goygol district, held in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office on Aug. 21, ended without incidents, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Personal Representative field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

