Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh

5 November 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Armenian vandalism is manifesting itself in the occupied Karabakh, director of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, academician and Azerbaijani MP Yagub Mahmudov said at a meeting with the director of the Islamic Studies and Quranic Sciences Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs of Kuwait, Dr. Fahad Al-Janwavi, Trend reports.

Mahmudov said that the territory of modern Armenia is comprised of historical Azerbaijani lands, and the Armenian state in the Caucasus was first formed in 1918.

He informed Al-Janwavi that Armenian vandals destroyed over 300 mosques in Iravan khanate, including in Iravan city.

"Currently, Armenian vandalism continues in occupied Karabakh. Azerbaijani mosques and other historical monuments have been destroyed there," Mahmudov said.

Mahmudov noted that Azerbaijan and Kuwait are friendly fraternal countries and Muslim countries are important in Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

"During the Soviet period, Azerbaijan experienced many difficulties because of Islam. The USSR tried to destroy everything connected with Islam in Azerbaijan. At that time, mosques were closed, prominent Muslim scholars and religious figures were eliminated, the Quran was being burned. Despite all this, the people managed to preserve the Islamic values," Mahmudov added.

A video on Armenian vandalism was also presented at the meeting.

