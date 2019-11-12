Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

12 November 2019 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Terter district on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from Azerbaijan’s territory.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise on Azerbaijan’s territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

