Azerbaijan neutralizes border violator who put up armed resistance

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Vadim Zeynalov, who violated Azerbaijan’s border in the Gusar district and put up armed resistance, has been neutralized, the Gusar District Prosecutor's Office said in a message June 5.

It was established that on June 4 at 21:40 (GMT +4), Vadim Zeynalov, trying to violate the state border of Azerbaijan near the border checkpoint in the Yukhari Zeykhur village of the Gusar district, opened fire at the law enforcement officers and put up armed resistance.

He was eliminated in retaliatory measures.

A Makarov pistol was seized during the inspection of Zeynalov’s body.

The Gusar District Prosecutor's Office is conducting investigations on the case.

Story still developing

