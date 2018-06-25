Baku to host ICG meeting on Afghanistan

25 June 2018 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Baku will host a meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan June 28, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend June 25.

The ICG is a platform for discussions on assistance to the development of Afghanistan and the region in which it is located. The ICG was established in 2009, bringing together 60 states and organizations, including Azerbaijan. Together with Afghanistan, Germany acts as co-chair country of the ICG.

Hajiyev noted that about 90 representatives of ICG member countries and international organizations will participate in the upcoming meeting, adding that representatives of government and non-government organizations of Afghanistan are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Azerbaijan participates in a number of international and regional formats on Afghanistan and contributes to the maintenance of peace, stability and development in that country.

On Dec. 1, 2017, as part of the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference was held in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan and RSA to sign new agreements - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:20
Roaming agreement of Etisalat with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:48
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration
Turkey 16:18
Number of phishing attacks up in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:14
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan presented at PACE
Politics 16:12
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 15:30
Azerbaijani and South African business circles studying markets - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:20
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
Azerbaijan's AtaBank offers campaign dedicated to Day of Armed Forces
Society 14:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22
Oil&Gas 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Azerbaijan should use digital technologies in agriculture more actively: WB
Economy news 14:22
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Internet traffic use decreases in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 12:35
IGB: Some selection procedures temporarily suspended
Oil&Gas 12:35
Azerbaijani gymnasts happy with their performance at UEG YOG Qualifying Competition
Society 11:56