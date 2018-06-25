Baku to host ICG meeting on Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Baku will host a meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan June 28, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend June 25.

The ICG is a platform for discussions on assistance to the development of Afghanistan and the region in which it is located. The ICG was established in 2009, bringing together 60 states and organizations, including Azerbaijan. Together with Afghanistan, Germany acts as co-chair country of the ICG.

Hajiyev noted that about 90 representatives of ICG member countries and international organizations will participate in the upcoming meeting, adding that representatives of government and non-government organizations of Afghanistan are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Azerbaijan participates in a number of international and regional formats on Afghanistan and contributes to the maintenance of peace, stability and development in that country.

On Dec. 1, 2017, as part of the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference was held in Baku.

